The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Kenneth Acker to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Acker was selected in the sixth round, 180th overall of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and appeared for them 15 times in 2015, contributing 63 tackles and three interceptions.

He also played 25 games for the Kansas City Chiefs after they acquired him in a 2016 trade and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 40 total NFL games, the 28-year-old had 89 tackles and four picks.