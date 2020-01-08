1h ago
Roughriders re-sign DB Marshall
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Year in Review: Redemption
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Marshall has been with the Roughriders the past two seasons. Last year the 27-year-old finished with 39 tackles and five interceptions in 17 regular season games.
The former Auburn quarterback has 65 tackles and eight interceptions in his two seasons in Saskatchewan.