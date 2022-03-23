The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Stephen Denmark, it was announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent a portion of the 2019 and 2020 seasons on the team's practice roster. He's also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers organizations.

He played four years at Valdosta State from 2014 to 2018 and was named an All-Gulf South Conference first team selection and won the Division II National Championship in 2018.

At his NFL pro day, he ran his 40 in 4.46 seconds.