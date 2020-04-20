The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday evening that they have signed American defensive lineman Trenton Thompson.

The 23-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He most recently spent time with the XFL's Team 9.

In college, Thompson played three seasons at the University of Georgia, recording a total of 127 tackles and six sacks over 27 games.

He is a native of Albany, Ga.

The Riders placed first in the CFL's West Division last season with a record of 13-5 but fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.