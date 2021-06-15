Will there be fans in the stands when the CFL returns?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed veteran linebacker Deon Lacey, the team announced Tuesday.

Lacey returns to the CFL after spending the past four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. He recorded 22 tackles in 53 games over his four-year NFL stint.

The 30-year-old Lacey spent three seasons with Edmonton in the CFL from 2014-16 before signing in the NFL. He has 68 tackles, seven sacks, and three interceptions in 54 career CFL games.