The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that they have signed former Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford.

Langford last appeared in an NFL game with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 after spending two seasons with the Bears. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins but did not appear in a game for any of those teams.

He played 29 games during his NFL career, totaling 762 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Langford was selected in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.