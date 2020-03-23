REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio.

A second-round pick (44th overall) of the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Kouandjio spent parts of five seasons in the NFL before being out of football last year.

The six-foot-seven, 320-pound Cameroon native played in 25 games and made seven starts over three seasons with Buffalo before signing with the Denver Broncos in November 2017. He played five games and made one start over two years in Denver.

Kouandjio, an Alabama product, was out of football last year before going to the XFL's New York Guardians in that league's draft this year.

Kouandjio won back-to-back NCAA titles with Alabama in 2012 and '13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2020.