Luke Falk must like the colour green.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of the former New York Jets quarterback on Friday.

Falk, 26, started two games for the Jets in 2019 and appeared in another. He threw for 416 yards on 47-for-73 passing and three interceptions.

A native of Logan, UT, Falk starred at Washington State where he won the Burlsworth Trophy in 2017 as the most outstanding FBS player who began his collegiate career as a walk-on. Other winners of the award include QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) and WR Hunter Renfrow (Clemson).

Falk is eighth all-time in Div. 1 passing yards with 14,486 and holds a number of Wazzu and Pac-12 records.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders announced the release of QB Justice Hansen.

Falk joins Cody Fajardo, James Franklin, Mason Fine, Isaac Harker and Tom Flacco as pivots on the Saskatchewan roster.