The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday that they signed American defensive back Le'Vonte Larry to their roster ahead of training camp.

Larry, 24, played his 2021 season at Savannah State University, appearing in seven games where he recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions and one pass breakup. Before his time in Savannah, Larry spent two seasons at Kennesaw State University (2018-19) where he played in 27 games, recording 92 tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss, one interception, 12 passes defended and one forced fumble, earning himself a spot on the 2019 All-Big South Second Team.

In 2017, the 5-foor-9, 181-pound Jessup, GA., native played at Iowa Central Community College where he led the nation with 26 pass breakups. He also made a team-high 105 tackles and earned JUCO All-America First Team honours.