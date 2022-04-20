46m ago
Roughriders sign former All-Conference LB Holloway
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Luke Holloway, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Holloway, 25, played five collegiate seasons (2015-2019) at Idaho State where he played 29 games. Over his collegiate career, he made 91 total tackles, including 69 total tackles in his senior year, when he was given All Big-Sky Conference honours. His senior season also included 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.