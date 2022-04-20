The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Luke Holloway, the team announced on Wednesday.

Big Sky Bengal Lands in Saskatchewan 🐯



Riders have signed former Idaho State all-conference linebacker Luke Holloway.



📰 : https://t.co/yTjixLA96q — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) April 20, 2022

Holloway, 25, played five collegiate seasons (2015-2019) at Idaho State where he played 29 games. Over his collegiate career, he made 91 total tackles, including 69 total tackles in his senior year, when he was given All Big-Sky Conference honours. His senior season also included 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.