The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday the team has signed former McNeese State defensive end Chris Livings.

Livings spent the past five seasons at McNeese State, an NCAA FCS school in Louisiana.

The 23-year-old finished his collegiate career with 117 tackles, 44 tackles for a loss, and 30 sacks, just one shy of the McNeese State school record.

Livings was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year and Southland All-Conference first team last year.