REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have locked up quarterback Cody Fajardo.

The Riders signed their starter to a two-year contract extension Monday, keeping him with the CFL club through the 2021 season. Fajardo was originally scheduled to become a free agent in February 2020.

Fajardo signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent in February and opened the season as the backup to starter Zach Collaros. But Fajardo was forced under centre in the Riders' 23-17 season-opening loss to Hamilton when Collaros suffered a concussion.

Fajardo has guided Saskatchewan to an 11-5 record this season, tying the Calgary Stampeders (11-5) for top spot in the West Division. The Riders visit the Edmonton Eskimos (8-8) on Saturday.

With the emergence of Fajardo, the Riders traded Collaros to Toronto on July 31. Collaros never played for the Argonauts, who dealt him to Winnipeg on Oct. 9.

Fajardo is the CFL's second-leading passer with 3,873 yards this season. He has completed 313-of-438 passes (71.5 per cent) with 16 TDs and eight interceptions.

Fajardo has also rushed for 610 yards and 10 TDs on 106 carries (5.8-yard average).

Prior to joining the Riders, Fajardo played for the B.C. Lions (2018) and Toronto (2016-17), winning a Grey Cup with the Argonauts in his final season with the club. But his CFL starting debut didn't come until this season.

Fajardo played collegiately at the University of Nevada, passing for 9,659 yards and 57 TDs while rushing for 3,482 yards and 14 touchdowns in 45 career games.

