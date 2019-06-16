The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed quarterback Bryan Bennett to their roster and offensive lineman Kwabena Asare to their practice roster.

We have announced the following roster moves:



SIGNED:

•International QB, Bryan Bennett



ADDED TO THE PRACTICE ROSTER

•National OL, Kwabena Asare pic.twitter.com/LE9byGbVW5 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) June 16, 2019

Bennett dressed for 18 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018. The 27-year-old quarterback completed four passes on eight attempts for 72 yards through the air last season. The California native also rushed for 34 yards on two carries. This is Bennett's second stint with the team as he signed with the Roughriders for the first time in 2016.

Asare joins the Roughriders after spending the 2018 season on the Edmonton Eskimos practice roster. The Brampton, Ontario native played his university football with the Carleton Ravens.