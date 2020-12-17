The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back William Powell to a one-year contract extension.

Powell had 215 carries for 1,093 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019, his first as a Roughrider. He was second in the league in yards and tied for first in touchdowns.

He added 296 yards receiving and another two touchdowns.

The 32-year-old back played in all 18 games for the Riders and was part of a ground game that rushed for a league best 22 touchdowns.

Powell has registered 715 carries for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns over four seasons with Ottawa and Saskatchewan. He’s also caught 127 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time East Division All-Star (2017, 2018) won a Grey Cup in 2016 as a member of the Redblacks.

Powell was eligible to be a free agent Feb. 9.

The Roughriders also added signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates and defensive lineman Markus Jones.

REDBLACKS INK THREE CANADIANS

The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadians Justin Howell, Marco Dubois and Anthony Gosselin to one-year contract extensions.

Howell, a defensive back, has played 27 games with the Redblacks since entering the CFL in 2018.

The Bradford, Ont., native has accumulated 21 defensive tackles and 16 tackles on special teams in the span.

Wide receiver Dubois was the 13th overall pick in the 2018 CFL draft.

He has seven receptions for 45 yards in 35 career games, and has six tackles on special teams.

Dubois, from Lasalle, Que., scored his first career touchdown in the 2018 East final.

Gosselin, from Otterburn, Que., has played 29 games with Ottawa since being selected in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL draft.

He ran the fastest 40-yard time for any running back or fullback at the CFL combine 4.73 seconds.

ALOUETTES SIGN LOCAL TALENT

The Montreal Alouettes have signed offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, fullback Christophe Normand and defensive lineman Junior Luke for the 2021 season.

Gagnon, from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., spent the 2019 season with the Ottawa Redblacks after playing his first three professional seasons with the Alouettes.

Drafted in the first round (second overall) by Montreal in 2016, the 28-year-old has played 45-career games in the CFL, including 36 as a starter.

Normand joined Montreal in 2019 following stops in Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The 29-year-old Bromont, Que., native helped Montreal's offensive line in 2019 and was also a contributor on special teams with 11 tackles, including three in one game against Ottawa in Week 4.

Luke, a 29-year-old from Montreal, was the B.C. Lions' first-round draft pick (seventh overall) in 2017.

He played in 53 games with the Lions, registering 25 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.

STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN PECK

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver Aaron Peck.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound Fresno State alum appeared in two games during the 2019 campaign – his rookie season – and made nine catches for 105 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.