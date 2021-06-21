Up Next

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday the team has signed 2021 second-round draft pick Terrell Jana.

The Roughriders drafted Jana, a wide receiver out of Virginia, 17th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Jana finished the 2020 NCAA season with 36 receptions for 423 yards and a touchdown.

The team also announced they have signed free agent American wide receiver Ricardo Louis and third round Global Draft selection kicker Henry Nell.

And in other roster news the team announced Canadian offensive lineman Braden Schram and American defensive lineman Chad Geter have both retired.