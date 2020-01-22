The Canadian Football League is expected to announce Thursday the July 25 game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will be played at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

The CFL played a regular season game in Moncton, New Brunswick last season between the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. There have been four regular season games played in Moncton since 2010. The CFL hasn't been in Halifax since a pre-season game in 2005 between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Argonauts, and a second pre-season games scheduled the year after was cancelled.