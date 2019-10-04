Roughriders proving why they are a threat to win the West and Grey Cup

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert is slated to make his season debut Saturday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Williams-Lambert is listed as a starter at wide receiver ahead of Manny Arceneaux on the Roughriders' depth chart for Saturday's matchup.

The 25-year-old returned to the Roughriders in early September after getting cut by the NFL's Chicago Bears, but has yet to suit up for the team this season.

Williams-Lambert played in 17 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing with 62 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.