Newly reacquired wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert will not play Saturday against the Montreal Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson said Wednesday.

Last year's West Division Most Outstanding Rookie returned to the Roughriders and signed an extension through the 2020 season on Tuesday, but won't be ready to play on the weekend. The Roughriders will look to put Williams-Lambert into the lineup after their Week 15 bye.

Williams-Lambert signed with the NFL's Chicago Bears last off-season but was cut by the team at the end of August.

In 17 games for the Roughriders last season, Williams-Lambert had 62 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.