Tevin Jones is headed back to Riderville.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of the 29-year-old wide receiver on Thursday.

A native of Amory, MS, Jones signed with the Riders in 2021, but did not play for the team.

A product of Memphis, Jones appeared in five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, recording four receptions for 60 yards.

An undrafted free agent, Jones has also spent time on the rosters of the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and, most recently, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Riders training camp is set to open on May 15.