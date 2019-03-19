Matthew Savoie is taking the college route after being denied exceptional status in the Western Hockey League.

The 15-year-old announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to the University of Denver for the 2021-22 season. His older brother, Carter, had previously also committed to the Pioneers.

Proud to announce my commitment to @DU_Hockey for the 2021/22 season. Thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way. Excited for what the future holds. #GoPioneers pic.twitter.com/4WcaUmIOzN — Matt Savoie (@mattsavoie7) March 19, 2019

Savoie posted 31 goals and 71 points in 31 games with Northern Alberta Xtreme Prep in his first season in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League this year. He added another three goals and 12 points in five playoff games. He was named the most valuable player of the Midget Prep Division, despite player one year above his age group.

The St. Albert, AB native played on Team Alberta at the Canada Winter Games last month, posting six goals and 13 points in six games.

Shane Wright of the GTHL's Don Mills Flyers, who was granted early status for the OHL Draft last month, also scored six goals and had 12 points in six games at the Canada Winter Games with Team Ontario.

Savoie and Wright will both be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2022.