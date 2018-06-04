A scan at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston has revealed that Liverpool goaltender Loris Karius inccurred a concussion during his side's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in last month's Champions League Final, the hospital announced on Monday.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history – including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms – physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018," the physicians who lead the examination on June 1, Dr. Ross Zafonte and Dr. Lenore Herget, said in a release.

Though the report did not specify when the concussion was incurred, Karius appeared to be struck in the head by Sergio Ramos's elbow shortly before Karim Benzema's 51st-minute goal that came as a direct result from a Karius gaffe. The German 'keeper attempted a throw to a defender that Benzema stuck out his leg to intercept and poke into an empty net.

Later, Karius's mishandled Gareth Bale's shot from distance resulting in Real's third marker in the 83rd that effectively ended the contest.

The doctors concluded that Karius's performance could have been deterimentally affected by his condition.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event," the report said. "Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance."

The examination - taken five days after the Champions League Final - also noted that Karius's condition improved in the intervening days.

Karius, 24, signed for the Reds from Bundesliga side Mainz in 2016. While Simon Mignolet was preferred in the league, Karius emerged as Jurgen Klopp's first-choice 'keeper in the Champions League, appearing in all 13 matches.

A tearful Karius apologized for his mistakes to Liverpool supporters at the conclusion of the match.

"I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down," Karius said at the time. "As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time."