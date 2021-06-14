Patrik Schick's first match of Euro 2020 won't be one he will soon forget.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker scored two goals - including an outstanding volley from just inside the Scotland half - to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 win in Glasgow to vault atop of Group D.

Schick opened the scoring just before the half. Off of a corner, Scotland defender Grant Hanley headed clear, but only as far as Vladimir Coufal. The West Ham defender crossed back into the box where Schick rose over Hanley and Liam Cooper to head past David Marshall and give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in the 42nd.

The wonder goal

Schick's second goal of the match will be the one you'll be seeing on highlight reels for the remainder of Euro 2020 and for years to come. After a good spell of pressure from the Scots, a blocked effort on net ricocheted back out to Schick near midfield. After taking a couple of strides into the Scotland half, Schick unleashed an audacious, bending volley from distance, catching Marshall off his line and finding the back of the net for what was undoubtedly the goal of the tournament thus far and one that instantly deflated the home fans at Hampden Park.

Scotland will now attempt to get its first point in an international tournament for the first time since 1998 on Friday when it takes on England at Wembley Stadium in Home Nations clash. The Czechs will look to make it two straight wins when they play Croatia, also on Friday.

England opened up Group D action on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Croatia on a goal from Raheem Sterling.