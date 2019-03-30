Schooners Sports and Entertainment, the group looking to bring a Canadian Football League franchise to the Halifax area, announced Saturday they have partnered with Sport Nova Scotia on their stadium plan.

The plan is to "create a year-round, multi-use sports venue that will be open to the broader public for amateur and recreational sport, and serve as the home for the proposed Atlantic Canadian CFL team."

The group also announced they have signed a letter of intent "outlining the parameters of a potential deal that would see the community sports and entertainment hub integrated into Shannon Park."

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sport Nova Scotia on this plan to bring a publicly accessible, community sports and entertainment hub to Atlantic Canada – right here at Shannon Park,” founding partner of Schooners Sports and Entertainment, Anthony LeBlanc said. “We all know the positive social outcomes that communities benefit from when youth are engaged in organized play and sport. This facility, and the free access to it that local amateur and recreational sport organizations will enjoy, helps promote these positive outcomes. Of course, we are also thrilled that the Schooners will call the facility home as well.”

The announcement was made one day after the league announced Touchdown Atlantic would return in 2019 with a game between the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes played in Moncton, and with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie in town as part of his off-season roadtrip.