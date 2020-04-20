3 Downs: Why it would be more difficult for CFL to begin play without fans in stands

Schooners Sports and Entertainment remains committed to developing a community stadium and bringing a 10th CFL franchise to Halifax, the group said Monday after the Ottawa Senators hired founding member Anthony LeBlanc as their president of business operations.

Schooners Sports and Entertainment congratulated LeBlanc on his new position while adding Gary Drummond will take over as the group's lead spokesperson.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor added the efforts to land a CFL franchise in Halifax have been put on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

