Slovakia holds a shock 1-0 lead over Belgium at halftime of their Group E opener at Euro 2024 from Frankfurt.

Ivan Schranz's seventh-minute goal was the difference between the two sides.

Red Devils manager Domenico Tedesco declared his intent early with the selection of Yannick Carrasco at left-back.

They were almost rewarded early. After a tremendous run by Jeremy Doku in the third minute, Doku found Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne on the penalty spot. He poked forward for Romelu Lukaku, who was denied from point-blank range by Martin Dubravka.

Minutes later with Dubravka off of his line, a long ball for Lukaku was just out of reach and he couldn't get around the Newcastle keeper.

Then against the run of play, Slovakia struck. Near the corner flag, Doku was pressed into a terrible giveaway in the area. Juraj Kucka's effort was stopped by Koen Casteels, but Schranz was on the doorstep to fire home his fourth international goal in the seventh to make it 1-0. Replays showed that Schranz was played onside by the slimmest of margins by Wout Faes.

It was the fastest goal ever scored by Slovakia at a major tournament.

In the 17th, De Bruyne spotted Leandro Trossard making a run with a fine pass, but any danger from the Arsenal man was snuffed out by a piece of expert defending by the veteran Peter Pekarik.

Minutes later, pressure from De Bruyne forced Dubravka into a bad pass on the edge of the area. The ball eventually fell to Trossard, but his curling effort from distance cleared the crossbar and spared the Slovakian keeper's blushes.

It could have been two for Slovakia in the 40th. Kucka sent a beautiful cross in for Lukas Haraslin, who one-timed his shot with a powerful volley, but Casteels was up to the challenge with a fine save.

Lukaku had another late chance with a well-timed run, but he couldn't get it right as the chance escaped him before he could trouble Dubravka.