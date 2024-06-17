Scotland will be without defender Ryan Porteous for the remainder of the group round at UEFA Euro 2024 after he received a two-game suspension on Monday.

UEFA cited “serious rough play” for the suspension, which comes as a result of his red card against Germany in the opening game of the tournament on Friday.

Scotland lost the opener 5-1 and will face Switzerland on Wednesday, with their final group round game set for Sunday against Hungary.

