While Scotland and Switzerland were sloppy at times, they were never boring as the two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw from Koln in Group A action from UEFA Euro 2024.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 13th before a terrific strike from Xherdan Shaqiri pulled Switzerland even in the 26th.

The result put the Swiss in good shape heading into the final matchday, while the Tartan Army kept their knockout hopes alive.

Steve Clarke's side were overwhelmed almost from the opening whistle on Matchday 1 against Germany and were looking to ensure Wednesday wouldn't be a repeat performance. Norwich City's Grant Hanley slotted into the starting XI in place of Ryan Porteous, who was serving the first of a two-match ban after a straight red card against Germany.

After a couple of nervy moments in the opening 10 minutes, Scotland struck first. Captain Andy Robertson streaked down the left side before finding Callum McGregor in the area. The Celtic captain teed up for McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder's shot appeared to be heading right for Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal, but Newcastle's Schar stuck out a leg and deflected it into the net. Initially ruled an own goal, the scoring was changed to credit McTominay.

Switzerland went level with a moment of brilliance from Shaqiri, but Scotland had a hand in the goal thanks to some sloppy defending. Anthony Ralston's back pass was to nobody in particular and that allowed the Chicago Fire forward to latch onto it, striking it with a beautiful left-footed volley to make it 1-1.

The 32-year-old Shaqiri became the only player to have scored at both the last three Euros and past three World Cups.

The second half produced the same kind of nervy excitement as the opening 45.

In the 55th, Angus Gunn was called into action, diving to save from Ruben Vargas. Minutes later, Switzerland's next opportunity was a costly one for Scotland. Dan Ndoye knocked down a ball played over the top and smartly swiveled to shake off Kiernan Tierney. The Bologna man's shot went wide from point-blank range and let Scotland off the hook, but Tierney was injured on the play and needed to be stretchered off with a suspected knee injury.

Scotland had their best chance of the second half in the 67th. From a corner, Robertson's ball met Hanley at the far post where he struck it with a powerful headed effort, but it ricocheted right off of the woodwork. Hanley hung his head in disbelief.

In the 83rd, second-half substitute Breel Embolo broke past the Scotland backline and beat Gunn in alone, but the flag went up and replays showed that he was well offside.

Switzerland should have had a winner in the 89th. Zeki Amdouni was unmarked in the area on a free kick, but somehow his free header went wide on what looked like a sure goal.

The result means that Germany, having won its first two matches, have qualified for the Round of 16.

On four points, a draw for Switzerland against Germany on Matchday 3 will ensure a second-place finish.

Scotland must defeat Hungary in their final match to keep their hopes alive.

Group A play wraps up on Monday.