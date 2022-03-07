The March 24 FIFA World Cup playoff semifinal match between Ukraine and Scotland has been postponed, according to a report by BBC Sport.

Scotland and Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park has been postponed.



The nations were due to meet on 24 March but Ukraine requested a postponement to Fifa following Russia's invasion of the country.



Read more ⤵️#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 7, 2022

The winner of the match at Glasgow, Scotland's Hampden Park was slated to face the winner of the semifinal between Wales and Austria on March 29 for a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

BBC reports that discussions are underway for a new date to contest the game with a June international window considered to be the most likely option.

Ukraine requested that FIFA postpone the match after the military invasion by Russia.

“FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” FIFA confirmed last Thursday.

The delay will mean that only 29 of the 32 teams qualifying for the tournament will be known at the April 1 draw in Doha, Qatar.

The World Cup is scheduled to run from November 21 – December 18.