Scott Milanovich's tenure as head coach of the Edmonton Football Team is over before he ever coached a game.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Milanovich resigned from his position on Monday. The move comes after TSN's Farhan Lalji reported he was considering the Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach position.

Lalji noted earlier on Monday that Edmonton had not yet been asked for permission to speak to Milanovich, who he adds has a strong relationship with new Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Milanovich, named head coach of the Football Team in December 2019, did not coach a game for the team.

He served as quarterbacks coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for three seasons before returning to the CFL with Edmonton. He was previously head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012-2016.

Milanovich led the Argos to victory in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 - his first season as head coach - and was named CFL Coach of the Year that season. He left the Argonauts with an overall record of 43-47 as their coach, including a 5-13 record in 2016, his last with the club.