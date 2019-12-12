The Edmonton Eskimos have reached a deal with former Toronto Argonauts head coach Scott Milanovich to fill their current vacancy, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Milanovich is currently with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, but appears to be leaving his position with the club.

Milanovich resigned as head coach of the Argonauts in 2017 to join the Jaguars as their quarterbacks coach. He is currently in his third season with the Jaguars in that position.

Milanovich led the Argos to victory in the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 - his first season as head coach - and was named CFL Coach of the Year that season. He left the Argonauts with an overall record of 43-47 as their coach, including a 5-13 record in 2016, his last with the club.

The Eskimos fired head coach Jason Maas last month after falling to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Division Final. Edmonton finished fourth in the West last season with an 8-10 record.