Must See: Scheffler becomes 12th player to shoot 59 in PGA TOUR history

Scottie Scheffler has added his name to the record books.

The 24-year-old shot a 59 (-12) at TPC Boston in the second round of the Northern Trust.

It is just the 12th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history.

Scheffler had a clean card on Friday, firing 12 birdies and six pars.

The American was having a good round through 13 holes as he was eight-under and quickly moving up the leaderboard. Scheffler then caught fire and picked up a birdie on four of his final five holes.

Needing a birdie on the par-5 18th to make history, he put his drive just left of the fairway, and left himself 82 feet for eagle with his second shot, his third shot came up four feet short and he completed his round with a birdie putt.

Jim Furyk has the only 58 on the PGA TOUR. Furyk is also one of the players to record a 59.