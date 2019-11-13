Fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view was in full effect as AEW Dynamite emanated from Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Still Champions

Being “Le Champion” wasn’t enough for Chris Jericho. The AEW World Champion followed up his victory over Cody by teaming with Sammy Guevara against SCU in a match for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

The presence of Jake Hager nearly made the difference for the challengers, as the “muscle” of the Inner Circle took Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels out of the equation.

Jericho hit the Code Breaker on Scorpio Sky but he was able to kick out before rolling up Le Champion to retain the titles.

Rivalry Renewed

Following their classic match at Full Gear, Adam Page and PAC renewed pleasantries on Wednesday night. After another back and forth contest, PAC took advantage of a moment of hesitation from “Hangman”, and brutalized Page with stomps to the back of the head before hitting him with the Black Arrow and locking him into the Brutalizer before the official called for a stop to the match.

MJF Explains

After costing Cody his final championship opportunity at Full Gear, MJF interrupted a Jericho victory celebration and explained his actions from last Sunday. The Long-Island native said Cody is a user, who only thinks about himself and wanted to keep him under his thumb.

MJF said his actions were absolutely necessary because the Executive Vice President of AEW was scared of his potential and would never let him flourish while he was stuck under his wing.

MJF and Jericho exchanged verbal barbs before “Le Champion” appeared to welcome MFJ into the Inner Circle.

Cody came out to spoil the party but was attacked from behind by Wardlow, who held the former-title challenger over the apron and choked him with his own tie.

Challenge Issued

Jon Moxley was no worse for wear after his brutal unsanctioned match against Kenny Omega at Full Gear. Moxley opened Dynamite by quickly dispatching of Michael Nakazawa before declaring that he accomplished what he set out to do, making sure that Omega would never be the same again.

He then sent a challenge to the entire roster saying that any man who wanted to confront his own mortality should find him in the ring.

Challenge Accepted

The unfinished business between Shawn Spears and Joey Janela continued on Wednesday as “The Bad Boy” jumped Spears during his three-way match with Peter Avalon and Darby Allin, running “The Chairman” out of the ringside area.

Allin hit the Coffin Drop on Avalon for the victory and proceeded to send the Nashville crowd into a frenzy by accepting Moxley’s challenge. The two will square off next week on Dynamite.

Backstage Brawl

The hostility between The Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz continued Wednesday as the teams began brawling in the backstage area before moving onto the ramp, where the Bucks were layed out before security pulled Santana and Ortiz away from the attack.

The Trophy Case gets Bigger

Awesome Kong continued her rampage through the women’s roster, this time attacking Allie. As she did with Bea Priestly, Kong cut off a lock of the Canadian’s hair and added it to the growing trophy case around her belt.

Prehistoric Return

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson did their part to become the next challengers to the tag titles by defeating the upstart Jurassic Express. Following the match, the Dark Order began attacking Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy before Luchasaurus returned from injury and cleared the ring of the entire Dark Order.

