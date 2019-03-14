The Seattle Seahawks re-signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Wednesday, but it remains unclear whether he'll be on the field for the team next season.

Kendricks is set for sentencing next month after he pled guilty to federal charges of insider trading last year. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, "sentencing guidelines in federal court in the eastern Pennsylvania suggest 2 1/2 years for Kendricks’ crime." He could, however, still reach a plea bargain.

He first signed with the Seahawks in September following his release from the Cleveland Browns in late August, when the charges first became public. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL before returning to field in Week 14 and posted 19 tackles and two sacks in four games with the Seattle.

Kendricks spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2018.