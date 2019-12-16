Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old has logged 426 receiving yards and one touchdown this season between his time with the New England Patriots and Seahawks. It is Gordon's fifth drug-related suspension since entering the league in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns.

NFL has suspended Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2019

In 2013, Gordon led all players with 1,646 receiving yards as an All-Pro – the 14th highest total in a single season in NFL history. But a lot has happened since his stellar 2013 season as Gordon struggled to stay on the field due to several off-field issues.

The star wide out missed all of 2015 and 2016 due to violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Gordon returned to action in Nov. 2017, and after just one game in 2018 he was traded by Cleveland to New England, where he found success. In 11 games he brought in 40 receptions, three touchdowns and averaged 18.0 yards per reception.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy in Dec. 2018 and later reinstated by the NFL on Aug. 26. He was claimed by the Seahawks on Nov. 1 after being placed on injured reserve by the Patriots due to a knee injury.