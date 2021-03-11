Fantasy basketball is back with minimal trade news coming out of NBA All-Star Weekend.

It’s time to revisit your Week 11 matchups and secure an extra category win or two. With less than six weeks to go before the fantasy playoffs, every win counts as you look to secure a playoff berth or lock in a bye.

Let’s take a look at the best options available for the weekend:

Points and Three-Pointers:

SG, SF: Gary Trent Jr., POR (39.6% Rostered)

(SAT at MIN, SUN at MIN)

Following Portland’s practice last night, Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts clarified that C.J. McCollum was absent due to health and safety protocols. While his return is coming, it’s looking more like next week than this weekend. Considering this news, feel confident firing up Trent Jr. for points and threes.

He’s started 20 games for McCollum and dropped 15 points or more in all but three. He’s averaged 18.1 PPG and 3.6 3PT (6th in NBA) during this stretch and is your most reliable choice for scoring in free agency. Throw in back-to-back games against the sixth worst rated defence (Minnesota) and this should be a no brainer.

Rebounds and Blocks:

C: Jakob Poeltl, SAS (30.1% Rostered)

(FRI vs. ORL, SUN at PHI)

I had previously recommended Poeltl as a drop with LaMarcus Aldridge’s impending return post-ASW. I guess that didn’t pan out.

Penciled in as a starter for the Spurs until further notice, Poeltl is a must add in 10-team leagues but specifically helps you out in rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage. Even though he was a dud against Dallas Wednesday, the 32 minutes is encouraging. Since Aldridge went down on Feb. 3, Poeltl has been 67th in 9-cat leagues averaging 9.1 RPG (18th in NBA) and 2.3 BPG (4th in NBA).

Assists:

PG: Michael Carter-Williams, ORL (13.8% Rostered)

(FRI at SAS, SUN vs. MIA)

No, the year is not 2014. Yes, I am recommending MCW as a fantasy play. Aaron Gordon is questionable, Cole Anthony is still out, and Evan Fournier is back on the sidelines for the next two games due to a left groin strain. Orlando is razor thin at point guard and the former Rookie of the Year has been a serviceable fill-in. He’s started the last 10 games for the Magic and averaged 5.7 APG. As an added bonus, he shot 50 per cent or better from the field in each of his last four games.

Steals:

PG: De’Anthony Melton, MEM (10.7% Rostered)

(FRI vs. DEN, SUN at OKC)

I’ve always been a big fan of Melton’s game. He hustles like his life depends on it and is aggressive on both ends of the floor. His problem is finding minutes on this ultra-deep Memphis roster. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has gone 10 deep almost every game this year and that’s unlikely to change. But even at 18.8 MPG, Melton has still averaged 1.7 SPG (10th in the NBA) off the bench this past month. He’s a great low-risk target who provides roto-friendly production.