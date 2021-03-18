Since the All-Star Break, some value has emerged from fringe fantasy contributors getting playing time as the trade deadline approaches.

If you haven’t maxed out your transactions stashing high-upside plays, here are five players to consider with two games over the weekend.

Points and Three-Pointers:

SG, SF: Will Barton, DEN (40.6% Rostered)

(FRI vs. CHI, SUN vs. NOR)

Always a consistent role player, Barton has been on a tear since the All-Star Break, going for 20 points or more in all four games. Monte Morris has been in and out of the lineup and Gary Harris still remains without a timetable to return, leaving plenty of minutes for Barton. He’s averaged 34.7 minutes over the last seven days and is shooting a season-high 15.5 field goal attempts per game. Last but not least, he’s averaged 4.3 three-pointers since the break on 48.6 per cent shooting. Ride the hot hand and slot Barton in as a high-floor option for points and threes.

Deep Streamer: SG: Jordan Poole, GSW (4.3% rostered)

Rebounds:

C: Dwight Howard, PHI (22.4% Rostered)

(SAT vs. SAC, SUN at NYK)

Joel Embiid is down, Howard’s stock goes up. Even though ‘Superman’ is playing with the reserves, he’s still racking up the boards, averaging 11.7 per game since Embiid’s injury. While his minutes are down with the Sixers, his per-36 rebounding production remains elite (16.7). With Sacramento in the bottom five of offensive rebounds allowed per game, I can see Howard continuing his streak of double-doubles on Saturday.

Deep Streamer: PF, C: Isaiah Stewart, DET (5.1% rostered)

Assists:

PG, SG: Tomas Satoransky, CHI (12.5% Rostered)

(FRI at DEN, SUN at DET)

Billy Donovan decided to shake up his rotation three games ago swapping Satoransky and Thaddeus Young for Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. ‘Sato’ has not disappointed logging seven assist in three straight games. He and Young are getting the ball moving which has contributed to improved production from their starting unit. Until Chicago starts losing games consistently, I can’t imagine Donovan reverting back. Satoransky is a great veteran presence with a history of reliable assist production when given the opportunity.

Deep Streamer: PG: Michael Carter-Williams, ORL (9.3% rostered)

Steals:

PG: De’Anthony Melton, MEM (9.2% Rostered)

(FRI vs. GSW, SAT vs. GSW)

I recommended him last week and I’ll continue to this week. He gave you four steals the previous weekend and has averaged 2.4 per game over his last eight. Don’t worry about the low minutes, it’s been that way all season. He’s been a relentless defender his entire career and plays against the Warriors two consecutive days (seventh most turnovers in the NBA).

Deep Streamer: SF: Matisse Thybulle, PHI (4.3% rostered)

Blocks:

C: Jakob Poeltl, SA (27.3% Rostered)

(FRI at CLE, SAT at MIL)

If he’s available and you can afford the empty production elsewhere, Poeltl will always be a top streaming play for blocks. He had two discouraging performances to open up the second half but is already coming back to form, dropping a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double on Wednesday. A top-75 asset since LaMarcus Aldridge went down, he’s averaged 2.1 blocks in that period (5th in NBA).

Deep Streamer: PF, C: Nicolas Claxton, BKN (4.0% rostered)