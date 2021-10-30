ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Sean Durzi scored twice in the third period, including the winner, as the Ontario Reign skated past the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Brett Sutter also scored in the third period for Ontario (5-0-1), while Tyler Madden and Johan Sodergran added goals in the second.

Matthew Villalta made 16 saves for the win.

Sheldon Dries had both goals for Abbotsford (3-2-1), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 31 shots for Abbotsford.

The Reign went 2 for 7 on the power play and the Canucks couldn't connect on their one man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.