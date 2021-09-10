Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday's season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that Murphy-Bunting's injury is not season-ending and he should be able to return at some point.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury when he was awkwardly sandwiched between Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a Dallas touchdown in the first quarter.

He had two tackles in just under 15 minutes played before departing and did not re-enter the game.

Tampa Bay went on to win the game 31-29 on a game-winning field goal by Ryan Succop. Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.