34m ago
Thomas Erlington will not return for Ticats
TSN.ca Staff
Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas Erlington will not return to Thursday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes with a left leg injury, the team has announced.
Thomas Erlington was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s game after absorbing a hit while trying to catch a pass.
The Montreal native has appeared in all four games this season for the Tiger-Cats and amassed 224 yards on 33 carries. He has also made 11 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.