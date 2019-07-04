Thomas Erlington will not return for Ticats

Acklin's first CFL TD gets Tiger-Cats on the board

Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Sean Thomas Erlington will not return to Thursday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes with a left leg injury, the team has announced.

#Ticats say Thomas Erlington is out of the game with a left leg injury. #CFL @CFLonTSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 5, 2019

Thomas Erlington was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s game after absorbing a hit while trying to catch a pass.

The Montreal native has appeared in all four games this season for the Tiger-Cats and amassed 224 yards on 33 carries. He has also made 11 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.