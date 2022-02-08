Masoli says history with GM Burke made decision to join Redblacks an easy one

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed Canadian free agent kicker Sean Whyte on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old native of White Rock, B.C., originally signed with B.C. in 2007 as a territorial exemption. He began his CFL career with the Lions (2009-10) before spending time with Montreal (2011-14) and Edmonton (2015-19, 2021).

Whyte has appeared in 168 career regular-season games. He has hit 382-of-441 field goals (87 per cent) and sports a 42.6-yard punting average. He's 14th in all-time CFL scoring with 1,515 points.

B.C. also signed American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy and Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor as free agents.

Purifoy, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, registering 106 tackles, eight interceptions and a forced fumble in 40 regular-season games. He began his CFL career with B.C. in 2016 and spent two seasons with the club before heading to Ottawa in 2018

Purifoy joined the Riders later that season.

O'Connor, 25, adds to the Lions' Canadian content at quarterback.

Nathan Rourke, a 23-year-old Victoria native entering his second CFL season, will come into training camp as B.C.'s starter following the off-season retirement of American veteran Michael Reilly.

O'Connor dressed for six games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021. O'Connor suited up for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019, completing 15-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

O'Connor played collegiately at the University of British Columbia (2015-18), leading the Thunderbirds to a Vanier Cup title in 2015.

