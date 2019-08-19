1h ago
Seahawks WR Metcalf to have knee surgery
TSN.ca Staff
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will undergo knee surgery, head coach Pete Carroll said during his postgame press conference Sunday night after the Seahawks week two preseason game.
Carroll added that the team is planning for the surgery to be on Tuesday.
The Seahawks are hopeful that their 2019 second-round draft pick will be able to make a quick recovery and be back for their season opener.
Carroll said that the wide receiver had a knee issue come up during training camp this week, forcing him to sit out their game and eventually leading to the decision for surgery.
Seattle opens up their season on Sept. 8 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.