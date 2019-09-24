After another questionable hit against Russell Wilson on Sunday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wonders if his quarterback's style of play grants defenders leeway in a way that other pivots don't.

During Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks took umbrage with way defensive end Marcus Davenport finished a tackle on Wilson out of bounds.

“Drove him into the turnbuckle other there,” Carroll told The News Tribune's Gregg Bell of the hit, expecting to hear from the league about it.

Still, he acknowledges that it was not as egregious as the helmet-on-helmet hit Wilson took in Week 2 from Bud Dupree of the Pittsburgh Steelers (which referees missed, but the league fined the 26-year-old outside linebacker $21,000 for).

“This one might not have been [illegal]," Carroll said. "This one was pretty close. It’s a hard one to call. It’s just that the follow-through on the tackle was so far out of bounds. It’s the question, I guess."

Asked if Wilson's ability to evade defenders makes referees believe that he might be less vulnerable than he actually is, Carroll concedes that might come into play.

“I know Russ feels like that a little bit, you know,” Carroll said. “He feels like he’s kind of subject to, you know...he’s kind of ...because he’s moving around, there’s a little more latitude, you know There have been some other quarterbacks who have spoken to that, as well. I don’t know if that’s the case at all. I can’t tell you that. But he has taken some shots. That one last week was legit."

The Seahawks (2-1) visit the winless Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1) on Sunday.