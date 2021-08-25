53m ago
Seahawks TE Willson announces retirement
The Seattle Seahawks released Canadian tight end Luke Willson on Wednesday, one day after he signed with the club and took part in Tuesday's practice.
TSN.ca Staff
The Seattle Seahawks released Canadian tight end Luke Willson on Wednesday, one day after he signed with the club and took part in Tuesday's practice.
Willson subsequently released a statement on social media, explaining that he has decided to walk away from the game of football.
"After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football," said Willson. 'This off-season I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion.
"After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it's time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life."
"I want to first say thank you to the Seahawks organization. I am eternally grateful for everything this organization has given me."
Willson has spent most of his NFL career with the Seahawks after being drafted by the team in the fifth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
In 102 career games with the Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Ravens, the 31-year-old has caught 111 passes for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.