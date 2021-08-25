The Seattle Seahawks released Canadian tight end Luke Willson on Wednesday, one day after he signed with the club and took part in Tuesday's practice.

Willson subsequently released a statement on social media, explaining that he has decided to walk away from the game of football.

The @Seahawks made one roster move this afternoon. https://t.co/UJEPQZWGhq — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 25, 2021

"After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football," said Willson. 'This off-season I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion.

"After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it's time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life."

"I want to first say thank you to the Seahawks organization. I am eternally grateful for everything this organization has given me."

Willson has spent most of his NFL career with the Seahawks after being drafted by the team in the fifth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 102 career games with the Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Baltimore Ravens, the 31-year-old has caught 111 passes for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns.