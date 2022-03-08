Did Wilson and Rodgers make the right decisions?

Russell Wilson wasn't the only franchise icon moving on from the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday.

Seahawks informed eight-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, a franchise icon, that they are releasing him, per source.



Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same 2012 day as Russell Wilson and now leaves the same day, too. End of an era in Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner joined the Seahawks on the same day as Wilson in 2012 and played 10 seasons with the organization, helping them to a Super Bowl in 2014.

Wagner led the NFL in combined tackles twice (2016, 2019) and has recorded at least 100 tackles in every season.

The Los Angeles native was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah State.