Russell Wilson wasn't the only franchise icon moving on from the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner joined the Seahawks on the same day as Wilson in 2012 and played 10 seasons with the organization, helping them to a Super Bowl in 2014.

Wagner led the NFL in combined tackles twice (2016, 2019) and has recorded at least 100 tackles in every season.

The Los Angeles native was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Utah State.