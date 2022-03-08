Russell Wilson appears to be on the move.

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks are trading their star quarterback to the Denver Broncos. While the terms of the deal have been agreed to, it is pending a physical and subject to Wilson's approval, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that, if completed, the trade will be one of the largest in NFL history. He adds that quarterback Drew Lock is part of the Seahawks return.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship in 2013.

The 33-year-old missed the playoffs with Seattle last season for just the second time in 10 seasons.

The trade comes less than one week after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team had "no intention" of dealing their quarterback following a disappointing 7-10 season.

"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody," Carroll said when asked at the NFL scouting combine about trade offers or inquiries for Wilson. "We're talking about everybody. And that's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players -- particularly marquee players -- and that's not changed. It's been the same every year we've been here. So it's the same as it's been.

"We have no intention of making any move there, but the conversations, [general manager John Schneider] has to field those. He always has. But nothing specific to that."

More details to follow.