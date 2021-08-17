Jamal Adams has his new deal and what a deal it is.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Seattle Seahawks have signed the 25-year-old safety to a four-year, $70 million contract with $38 million in guarantees. There had previously been a stalemate between the two sides over the amount of guaranteed money in the new deal.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms on a large extension for star S Jamal Adams, a 4-year, $70M deal that makes him the league’s highest paid safety, I’m told. He gets $38M guaranteed, breaking the stalemate. A long time coming and well-deserved. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

The deal makes the LSU product the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

A native of Lewisville, TX, Adams was acquired by the Seahawks last offseason in a trade with the New York Jets, for whom he played his first three seasons in the NFL following his selection as the sixth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 12 games last season, Adams recorded 83 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, three passes defended and a forced fumble. For his efforts, Adams was named to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season.

With a new deal now done, Adams is expected to participate in camp imminently after having been present, but inactive while negotiating a new deal.

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown still remains without a contract.

The Seahawks open their 2021 season on Sept. 12 with a visit to the Indianapolis Colts.