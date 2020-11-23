3m ago
Sounders confirm positive COVID-19 test
The Seattle Sounders confirm a member of their First Team has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Round 1 match with LAFC on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
"All other players and members of the club's technical and support staffs have returned multiple negative tests and do not have symptoms," the club said in a statement.
More to come.