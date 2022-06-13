Thunderbirds look to force Game 7 vs. Oil Kings in WHL Final

The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament continues Monday as the Seattle Thunderbirds look to force a Game 7 against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League Final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN1/4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

In Game 5, Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona's goal at 2:21 of the third period proved to be the game-winner as the Thunderbirds were able to hold on to a 3-2 victory to stave off elimination.

Dallas Stars prospect Connor Roulette and New York Rangers prospect Matthew Rempe also provided goals for the Thunderbirds.

Forward Josh Williams and defenceman Carson Golder scored for the Oil Kings.

Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic stopped 28 of 30 shots for the victory while Edmonton Oilers prospect Sebastian Cossa stopped 31 of 34 shots to take the loss.

If necessary, Game 7 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday and can be seen on TSN3 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.