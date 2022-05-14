45m ago
Thunderbirds still ticking after playoff road win over Winterhawks
The Seattle Thunderbirds chased the Portland Winterhawks all season in the Western Hockey League standings and never caught them. The T-Birds are hoping to change that in their second-round playoff series, but they still have some heavy lifting to do.
The Canadian Press
The resilient Thunderbirds kept their hopes alive Saturday night with a 3-1 win in Portland and now trail the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 will be played Monday in Seattle.
Henrik Rybinski, Nico Myatovic and Reid Schaefer scored for Seattle, while Robbie Fromm-Delorme had the lone goal for Portland. Seattle outshot Portland 37-33.
The winner of this series will face the winner of the Kamloops Blazers-Vancouver Giants series in the Western Conference final. The Blazers lead the Giants 3-2 in their series with Game 6 set for Sunday at Langley Events Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022