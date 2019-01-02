The Ottawa Senators acquired goaltender Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for goaltender Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and Ottawa's sixth-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Nilsson, 28, has a 3-8-1 record this season with a .895 save percentage and a 3.09 goals-against average. His last win came on Oct. 16 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and he has allowed four or more goals in each of his past three starts, including a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Nilsson carries a $2.5 million cap hit and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Archibald, also 28, has one goal and two points in nine games with the Canucks this season, posting a minus-1 rating. He has a total of six goals and 14 points in 52 career NHL games, all with the Canucks.

McKenna, 35, has a 1-4-1 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.96 GAA with the Senators this season. He was called up by the team when Mike Condon was assigned to the AHL. With starter Craig Anderson injured, McKenna had been sharing the net with fellow call-up Marcus Hogberg, who will start Wednesday night against Vancouver.

Pyatt, who cleared waivers earlier on Wednesday, has two assists and a minus-16 rating in 37 games this season. He carries a $1.1 million cap hit and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"We’ve been talking about this for a while now. This is a deal for us that gives us flexibility and gives us options moving forward," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said of the trade.

Benning added that moving Nilsson will lead to a call-up for Canucks goaltending prospect Thatcher Demko in the near future. Demko, a second-round pick in 2014, has a 7-5 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA in 15 games with the AHL's Utica Comets this season.

McKenna will serve as the Canucks backup on Wednesday against the Senators and again Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens.